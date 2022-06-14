BLUETTI begins sales of EB3A power station with 268Wh capacity and 600W inverter

Following its initial debut at CES 2022, the BLUETTI EB3A solar generator has officially gone on sale starting today. This lightweight power station is ultra portable, while still delivering 268 Wh of stored energy and the ability to recharge at “turbo” speeds. All while delivering an output of 600 watts. Get yours from BLUETTI today!

If you’ve ever shopped around for any portable power stations, you’ve more than likely come across the BLUETTI brand. With a presence in over seventy countries around the globe, BLUETTI’s current product lineup of power stations, battery backups, and solar generators offers energy on the go for a multitude of scenarios, all at varying price points to fit any budget.

In terms of portable power stations, the EB3A is the newest to arrive in the BLUETTI store, and brings with it a slew of enhanced features.

For example, the EB3A is powered by LiFePO4 battery cells for longevity through over 2,500 charging cycles, ensuring it maintains 80% of its original capacity when it reaches that point in its lifecycle.

BLUETTI EB3A product overview

Whether its camping, RV living, or working remotely, the BLUETTI EB3A was designed to travel with you as a reliable source of portable power that’s as easy to use as it is to recharge.

At just ten pounds, the EB3A is easy to carry and travel with. Despite its light weight, this portable power station can holster an impressive 268 Wh of energy storage.

Combined with the BLUETTI App, you can monitor and control your energy usage and charging rates via bluetooth. Additionally, you can ensure your EB3A always has the latest firmware update, whether its over-the-air (OTA) or through WiFi.

As for output, its pure sine-wave inverter can deliver 600-watts to the devices you’re charging, through two available AC outlets. Did we mention you can charge nine different devices at once?

In addition to the two AC outlets, the BLUETTI EB3A comes with two standard USB-A ports and one 100W USB-C port, allowing you to recharge your Macbook at full speed. Other DC outputs include two 12V/10A outlets with pins and one car port.

Complete with a fully-upgraded LCD front display, the new EB3A makes it easier than ever to monitor your current charge and recharge statuses.

Charge using multiple methods in three different modes

Whether you need to replenish your portable power station quickly, using the sun, or quietly, BLUETTI has you covered. You now have more flexibility with the new EB3A, as you can recharge it using its AC charging cable (no power brick required), a car outlet, or via BLUETTI solar panels (additional purchase of BLUETTI 200W solar panel required). As if that weren’t enough, you can also combine both DC solar and AC power for an ultra speedy recharge.

In addition to multiple charging methods, the EB3A also offers three separate charging modes:

Silent (up to 100W) – The fan will not operate, allowing you to comfortably recharge as you sleep while your power station does the same quietly

Standard (up to 268W) – The name says it all

Turbo (up to 430W) – The EB3A can be recharged from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes

Order your BLUETTI EB3A power station today

Like what you see? Great! Starting today, the EB3A is available to order at the BLUETTI online store and is expected to begin shipping as quickly as one week from the time of order. It can be yours for a price of PRICE.

