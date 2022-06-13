ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range hits $3,999, more in New Green Deals [Exclusive]

The ONYX RCR e-bike sets itself apart from the competition by delivering up to 75 miles of range on a single charge as well as a 60 MPH top speed. That’s right, this e-bike (or electric motorbike, really) can top out at highway speeds and travel quite a ways on a single charge. Normally up to $4,549, it’s down to $3,999 with various models on sale today, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked so far. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ONYX RCR electric motorbike is made for long rides with 75 mile range

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $3,999 shipped with the code MAC350 at checkout. Part of the sale also waives tax in all states outside of NY, TX, and CA, delivering quite a bit of extra savings here. Normally, you’d pay $4,549 for this electric motorbike, though it’s on sale for $4,349 direct right now. Today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our last mention from May and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

The ONYX RCR e-bike is made to be both on-road and off-road, depending on how you choose to ride it. While normal e-bikes max out at around 25 MPH, this one can travel at up to 60 MPH. That’s pretty impressive for an e-bike, and it’ll allow you to get to and from work quickly, easily, and most importantly, without a single drop of gas or oil. Do keep in mind certain states require e-bikes to travel at slower speeds on the road, so ONYX has built an eco mode that lets you max out at 20 MPH if that’s the case where you live. The 23Ah battery allows for up to 75 miles of riding per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to travel to and from work. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review then head below for more.

SKIL’s 22-inch cordless hedge trimmer sees first discount to $99

Amazon is offering the SKIL 20V 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit for $99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon thanks to this being the first discount we’ve seen. Ready to help take your curb appeal to the next level, this hedge trimmer requires no gas, oil, or even extension cord to function. This comes from the fact that it’s a part of SKIL’s PWR CORE 20V cordless battery-powered tool system. Not only does today’s deal come with a 2Ah battery and charger, but it also works with the other SKIL PWR CORE 20V batteries that you have at home. Plus, the cordless hedge trimmer comes with an Easy Storage Hook and Bracket that makes this cordless hedge trimmer super simple to store once you’re done with lawn chores.

Ride around town in style with $150 off Juiced Bikes e-bikes for Father’s Day

For Father’s Day, Juiced Bikes is offering $150 off its entire e-bike lineup when you use the code DAD150 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the RipRacer Class 3 at $1,549 with the aforementioned code. Down from $1,699, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked for this model and also is a new all-time low. This compact fat-tire e-bike has a massive 52V battery and 750W motor, with the class 3 version coming in with a 15Ah capacity. Opting for the class 3 model also delivers an AirTag compartment, improved water resistance, a 55 mile range, and 28 MPH max speed. All of this allows you to travel both on the streets and off-road with ease this summer, all without using a single drop of gas or oil. You can take a closer look at what we called a “fun-sized fat tire electric bike” in our hands-on review.

