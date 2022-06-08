Sun Joe’s powerful 2,200 PSI electric pressure washer at low of $144, more in New Green Deals

While many electric pressure washers offer less power than gas counterparts, Sun Joe’s SPX4003-ULT electric pressure washer is up to just about any cleaning task you have. It delivers up to 2,200 PSI at 1.6 GPM which is quite powerful for a gas- and oil-free pressure washer. This pressure washer is also on sale at a new low of $144 at Amazon, down 24% from its normal $190 going rate, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is an electric powerhouse

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT 2,200PSI 1.6GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $144.69 shipped. Down from $190, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric pressure washer is ready to take on many gas rivals without a single drop of fossil fuel to run. It requires just a simple extension cord to function (or plugging directly into your wall outlet) and the 14.5A motor can output as much as 2,200 PSI of water at 1.6 GPM. The twist nozzle can adjust to spray angles ranging from 0° to 45°, and today’s deal also includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, detergent tank, and more. If you’re after the best way to clean your home up this summer, then an electric pressure washer is an absolute must.

Greenworks’ $500 40V Cordless Mower with battery/charger now $353, more from $160

For today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off a range of Greenworks electric lawn mowers to upgrade your gas-free yard care kit for many summers to come. You can land the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Brushless Mower for $352.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Outside of a brief price drop at Amazon where it is currently selling for $530, this is the lowest price we have tracked the regularly $500 lawn mower bundle this year. It ships with both a charger and the 6.0Ah battery that can run for up to 68 minutes as well as delivering a USB port for charging other electronics. This model features a 21-inch steel deck alongside the brushless motor and a 3-In-1 design that “allows you to mulch, rear bag, or side discharge your grass clippings.”

Today’s Woot Greenworks event is filled with various mower models and bundles to suit your particular yard size and requirements. The deals start from $160 Prime shipped and include some larger sets with bundled in trimmers and blowers as well as the more affordable solutions for folks that already own Greenworks batteries and chargers. You can browse through everything right here.

Addmotor M-81 Cargo e-bike with 80 mile range sees $900 discount

For Father’s Day, Addmotor is offering several of its e-bikes on sale at up to $900 off. To cash in on the most savings, be sure to check out the M-81 Cargo E-bike at $1,799. This is a full $900 off its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen all-time. This e-bike features a 750W brushless rear motor which can propel up to 350-pound payloads up to 20 MPH through the city. The massive 20Ah battery can output up to 907 peak watts for as far as 80 miles on a single charge when in pedal assist mode 1. With a maximum payload of 350 pounds, you’ll be able to put groceries, a child, or anything else on your e-bike. Either way, this e-bike is a great way for you to travel around the city this summer without using a single drop of oil or gas. Check out our review of the Addmotor M-430 for a deeper dive into the brand, and then check out the rest of the sale right here.

