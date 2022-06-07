Here’s what Tesla’s futuristic diner with drive-in theater and Supercharger could look like

Tesla’s futuristic diner with drive-in theater and Supercharger station is finally becoming a reality, and we get a look at what could look like thanks to renders based on the construction plans.

This project has been in the work for a long time.

In 2018, Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to open an “old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.” It was yet another, “Is he joking?” kind of Elon Musk idea, but he apparently wasn’t kidding.

A few months later, Tesla actually applied for building permits for “a restaurant and Supercharger station” at a location in Santa Monica. However, the project has since stalled, apparently due to local regulations. Nevertheless, Tesla still moved forward with a Supercharger at the location, but it had to move the diner project to Hollywood earlier this year.

Last month, Tesla filed the construction plans with the city – giving us the first look at what the automaker intends to build.

We learned from the plans that it will be a semi-circular two-story diner with 29 Supercharger stalls and two movie theater screens, but everything is from architectural plans.

Ed Howard, an expert in architectural models, built renders based on those plans to give us a better idea of what the Tesla diner could look like:

Tesla Diner, Drive-in theater and Supercharger station final renderings. 20 Easter eggs to be found – if you know Elon's world. To see hi-res images, after clicking an image, right click in bigger image, open in new tab(pc). pic4 is cheat sheet.#Tesla #SpaceX #boring #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/7QsN7faJQ9 — Ed Howard (@HowardModels) June 6, 2022

Obviously he took some liberties for things that weren’t in the plans, like the name of the diner, Milliways, the restaurant at the end of the universe from Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

But for the most part, that’s what the building and layout should look like:

It looks like the right mix of retro-looking, which was the original plan, and a more futuristic design, which was the new plan once it got moved to Hollywood. The renders are accurate down to the bamboo walls that are going to separate the Tesla diner’s lot from the rest of the block.

We don’t have a solid timeline on when Tesla plans to open the diner, and it is going to be dependent on permit approvals, but things are moving forward.

