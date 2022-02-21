Tesla moves plans for ‘diner/drive-in theater’ Supercharger station to Hollywood

Elon Musk says that Tesla is moving its plan to build a “diner and drive-in theater” at a Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California, to a new, undisclosed location in Hollywood.

It’s also not going to be a “retro-looking” one but a “futuristic” diner apparently.

In 2018, Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to open an “old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.” It was yet another, “Is he joking?” kind of Elon Musk idea, but he apparently wasn’t kidding.

A few months later, Tesla actually applied for building permits for “a restaurant and Supercharger station” at a location in Santa Monica. However, the project has since stalled, apparently due to local regulations.

Nevertheless, Tesla still moved forward with a Supercharger at the location, as this part of Los Angeles really needs more Supercharger stations.

Last year, we reported on construction plans revealing that Tesla was planning a large, 62-stall Supercharger V3 station at the location.

When the project was approved in April 2021, Musk again said that Tesla still was aiming to build a 1950s diner at the location even though it wasn’t in the actual construction plans.

Tesla started construction in January 2022, and now the first phase is already in operation.

An Electrek reader sent us a few pictures:

There’s no diner at the location – though Tesla let a food truck park in the lot.

There’s also another bigger lot on the other side of the Supercharger station that Tesla has acquired.

It will feature more chargers and a small building with amenities.

Here’s what it looks like right now:

Again, the “old school diner” with drive-in movie theater announced by Musk is not in the construction plans of that section either.

But when commenting on the opening of the new Santa Monica station, Musk announced that the plan has now moved to the “Hollywood area”:

And futuristic diner / drive-in theater planned for Hollywood area! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2022

Tesla currently only has one Supercharger station planned for Hollywood, and the map says that it is targeting an opening in Q2 2022:

The pin is currently on Santa Monica Boulevard between Kings Road and Flores Street where there’s a small parking lot and a few businesses:

However, those pins don’t always indicate the exact locations of Supercharger stations but only that Tesla is planning one in the general area.

Musk also changed the adjectives around the project from “retro-looking” to now “futuristic.”

The CEO also said that Tesla would accept Dogecoin for payment at the new diner.

Tesla recently started accepting Dogecoin for payment on some items in its Merch store.

