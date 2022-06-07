Quick Charge Podcast: June 7, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck with updated interior and windshield wiper goes on new outing
- Here’s what Tesla’s futuristic diner with drive-in theater and Supercharger could look like
- Fisker says Ocean still coming in 2022, cites Magna delivering ‘out of this world’ product
- Lucid Motors launches Lucid Financial Services with Bank of America for lease and loan financing
- Check out the first official Polestar 3 image and teaser video ahead of October debut
