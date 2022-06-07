Segway’s refurb. Ninebot Max G30LP electric scooter falls to $500, more in New Green Deals

Ditch the car and even e-bike as you get around this summer on an electric scooter. It takes up less room than a bike, still has zero emissions, and you can ride all around town with ease. Right now, the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP electric scooter is discounted to $500 in refurbished condition, which saves $390 from its normal going rate while shipping with a 90-day warranty. There are also other electric scooter deals to be had with prices as low as $330 Prime shipped, and we break down all of the info below. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway’s electric scooter deals are a great way to get around this summer

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Segway electric scooter deals from $330 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick from the sale is Segway’s Ninebot Max G30LP Electric Scooter for $499.99. For comparison, it originally cost $890 and goes for $850 in new condition at Best Buy. Today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen all year, matching the best all-time discount from last September, though that mention was in new With a 350W motor, this electric scooter can travel at up to 18.6 MPH while getting you around town, no gas or oil required. The built-in battery is capable of going up to 25 miles per charge too, which makes it easy to get to and from work without having to plug in. There’s also 10-inch pneumatic tires for a more comfortable ride and it can even traverse up to a 20% grade hill if you live in an area with those. You’ll find that it ships with a 90-day warranty, and there are also other electric scooters to check out at Woot, so be sure to give them a look.

Addmotor M-81 Cargo e-bike with 80 mile range sees $900 discount

For Father’s Day, Addmotor is offering several of its e-bikes on sale at up to $900 off. To cash in on the most savings, be sure to check out the M-81 Cargo E-bike at $1,799. This is a full $900 off its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen all-time. This e-bike features a 750W brushless rear motor which can propel up to 350-pound payloads up to 20 MPH through the city. The massive 20Ah battery can output up to 907 peak watts for as far as 80 miles on a single charge when in pedal assist mode 1. With a maximum payload of 350 pounds, you’ll be able to put groceries, a child, or anything else on your e-bike. Either way, this e-bike is a great way for you to travel around the city this summer without using a single drop of oil or gas. Check out our review of the Addmotor M-430 for a deeper dive into the brand, and then check out the rest of the sale right here.

Google’s latest Nest thermostats see spring discounts from $100 (Save $30+)

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped. The likes of Adorama, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are offering one of the first price cuts of the year at $50 off the usual $249 going rate. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this spring and even hotter weather come summer, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $99.99 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at $30 off the usual price. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

