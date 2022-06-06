Quick Charge Podcast: June 6, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is aiming to improve service and make majority of appointments same-day repairs
- Mazda vows to make factories carbon neutral by 2035 while it continues to build ICE vehicles
- Ford provides adapter to charge stranded Tesla vehicles with F-150 Lightning pickup
- Aptera raises $40 million to bring solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range to production
- Qiantu unveils K20 $13,000 two-seat electric car
- Solid Power begins solid-state battery pilot before testing with Ford and BMW in late 2022
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.