Qiantu unveils K20 $13,000 two-seat electric car

Qiantu has unveiled a new two-seat electric car with up to 500 km (300 miles) of range and a starting price equivalent to just $13,000.

We reported on Qiantu’s all-electric roadster K50 when they unveiled the vehicle in China back in 2016. The company is a subsidiary of CH Auto, and it was among the first to receive a manufacturing license for electric vehicles in China.

It was not a success. Qiantu delivered only a few hundred units of the sports electric vehicle and stopped operation in 2020. However, it is announced that it relaunched last year after receiving new funding, and it is coming back with the Qiantu K20, which it has been teasing over the last few years prior to folding.

Now Qiantu has unveiled the production version of the K20, a small two-seater electric car:

According to Cnevpost, the electric vehicle is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-driving powertrain:

The Qiantu K20’s dual-motor four-wheel-drive version has a total power of more than 160 kW and a total torque of more than 290 Nm, according to information previously announced by the company.

With a weight of just 780 kg (1,700 pounds), the powertrain is powerful enough to make the vehicle accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds. The company didn’t disclose the energy capacity of the battery pack, but it says that the single motor version can travel up to 500 km (300 miles) on a single charge.

The real kicker is the price. The Qiantu K20 starts at just RMB 86,800 and can be configured to a price of up to RMB 149,800. That’s the equivalent of $13,000 to $22,500.

Qiantu is also offering a battery rental option for the K20 – a model that is actually working in China but hasn’t taken off in other electric vehicle markets.

