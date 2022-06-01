Premium electric bike maker Gocycle shakes up business model, drops prices on high-tech new e-bikes

UK-based premium electric bicycle maker Gocycle is redesigning the company’s retail model in a move to bring more value to both its retailers and its customers. The good news for the latter group is that the new model means much lower pricing on Gocycle’s most premium (and most expensive) fourth-generation e-bikes known as the G4 line.

The move is centered around the company’s new Gocycle Showroom Partner (GSP) program.

The program allows its current bike shop partners, as well as new bike shops that want to enroll in the program, to court Gocycle shoppers while keeping less physical stock on hand.

As Gocycle’s designer and founder Richard Thorpe explained:

The world has changed and we must too! Amidst a challenging and dynamic global economic backdrop we’ve adapted and streamlined our G4 model sales approach to pass on savings to our customers and provide stock flexibility to our retailers. Things are tough out there with cost-of-living increases and stock availability. We’ve taken a look at all of the areas in our promotion, warehousing, delivery and sales process, and where possible, we’ve implemented cost savings to make our entry level model more competitive and accessible to a wider customer and retailer base.

At a time when e-bike production lines are increasingly strained due to supply chain–related issues, that will allow more shops to help more customers find the Gocycle e-bike they are looking for.

Keeping just a few showroom bikes on hand will allow riders to perform test rides, while the shop helps customers order a specific model and color combination for delivery (though customers can of course also order a bike themselves online). The shop then continues to cover service and support for the customer (including a free 100-mile [160 km] service inspection and tune-up), ensuring they aren’t stuck trying to do their own tune-ups or maintenance on an expensive bike that they might be nervous about wrenching on alone.

Speaking of expensive e-bikes, Gocycle’s high price on the G4 line is also dropping thanks to the new program.

The G4 e-bike was previously priced at $4,799, but has now dropped by $800 to $3,999. That follows a previous $200 price drop earlier this year.

As Richard continued:

The result is that our Gocycle Showroom Partner program brings the G4 model into a price range compatible with many government cycle to work purchase and tax credit schemes in the UK, US, and EU. We have also implemented some amazing interest free finance options for our customers that reduce monthly ownership costs. Our retail partners benefit by not having to hold extensive stock at a time where credit is becoming more expensive. In particular, we have focused on lowering the barrier to onboarding Gocycle with new dealers as we continue to invest and grow our retailer partner network. Many dealers are not able to benefit from our global brand PR, promotions and offers, but with our GSP program, they now can and will.

The G4i and G4i+ models (of which I reviewed the latter in the video below) remain a bit higher priced, but pack in even fancier options. All of the bikes feature a fast folding design, single supported wheels including a carbon fiber single-sided fork, MotoGP-inspired racing tire compounds for increased traction, a CleanDrive pedal drivetrain that completely seals the drivetrain, and of course the hidden silent motor and battery combination that make Gocycle so unique.

