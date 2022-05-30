Velotric Discover 1: $400 Off This Value City Cruiser eBike [Video]

The Velotric Discover 1 is a great value electric city cruiser with surprising quality given the entry to mid level price. There’s so much to love about this bike, but the look, is undoubtedly the first positive impression. The Discover 1 has a wonderful build that blends utility and aesthetics.

The Discover 1 is really good looking in photos, but it’s looks even better in person.

The quality on the Velotric Discover 1 really shows, with a very striking frame that is a refreshing take on the electric cruiser platform. The rear triangle comes up to meet the rear rack, and the bottom bracket is met with a bold frame joint that stands proud and becomes a part of the design. On the front of the bike rests the headtube, which is large and accommodating for both the mechanical features, but also holds the internal cabling for a better fit and finish.

Velotric Discover 1 Specs

Frame: Aluminum step-through

Aluminum step-through Motor: 500w (900w peak)

500w (900w peak) Battery: 48v 14.4Ah (692wh) Certified Samsung or LG 21700 cells

48v 14.4Ah (692wh) Certified Samsung or LG 21700 cells Top Speed: 20mph (32kph)

20mph (32kph) Max Range: Up to 60 miles on Assist

Up to 60 miles on Assist Engagement: Throttle, 3 level pedal assist (cadence)

Throttle, 3 level pedal assist (cadence) Gearing: Shimano 7-speed tourney derailleur (14-28)

Shimano 7-speed tourney derailleur (14-28) Brakes: 180mm Mechanical disc

180mm Mechanical disc Tires: 26″ x 2.5″ Cruiser tires

26″ x 2.5″ Cruiser tires Certification: UL2849 & UL2271

UL2849 & UL2271 Accessories: Suspension fork, upright riding position, comfort grips, included rear rack, front and rear fenders, integrated lights, brake light, locking battery, 3amp charger, assembly toolkit

Velotric 1 Electric Power

Powering the Discover 1 is a 500w rear hub drive motor with an output of 65Nm of instant torque. Combined with the large capacity battery of 48v and 14.4ah, the bike has a stated range of up to 48 miles on level 1 pedal assist. Even at full throttle, I would expect to see about 30 miles of range without pedaling. Using the pedal assist function, the Discover 1 could last much longer than most people want to be on a bicycle seat.

But the Discover 1 has a secret power too. The high capacity battery is constructed with Samsung or LG 21700 cells (the same size form factor of cell used by Tesla), which enables greater power output in bursts of energy. These cells can handle more high output discharge compared to the common size (the 18650). Moreover, theses cells are made for balanced lifespan and power applications, making this a perfect choice for city cruising.

Velotric 500w Motor

Discover 1 is No Slouch

As a Class-2 electric bike, the Discover 1 is equipped with a throttle, and a 20mph top speed. This makes it a legal bicycle in most municipalities, normally in cities where the bike is meant to explore.

As a city champion the Discover 1 has both front and rear integrated lights, and the rear light also has a high beam for brake light functionality. The actual stopping power comes from a set of 180mm mechanical disc brakes, which also house a motor-cut off function.

Keeping strength and function, the frame is a step through design made of reinforced aluminum with an angular motif throughout the bike. The rear triangle features a clean cut and fantastic lines, a real head-turner in many ways. It’s hard to find a bike of this quality and unique design at this price point. It’s very easy to mount and dismount, but also maintains steady steering on the road. This laid back riding position takes stress off the rider, and allows the bike to take the brunt of the road imperfections.

More than Meets the Eye

The discover 1 has some hidden features that add value behind the scenes. First off is the UL2849 certification. This classification ensures the electronics on this bike have been tested for resistance to fire and electrical shock for the entire drivetrain and charging systems.

More noticeable, is the internal routing and sleek design of the bike itself. The cabling and wires for the bike slide into the frame of the bike, making for a clean look from front to back. The electrical cables meet at the controller, which is internally housed in the frame, preventing damage or risk to the electric system.

Velotric Rear Triangle/Gearing

Velotric Gets Down to Business

On the business side, the Discover 1 comes equipped with a rear rack for carrying extra cargo of various sizes, both trunk bags and side panniers. It also is equipped with full front and rear fenders protection against the weather and road debris. The 7 speed Shimano drivetrain operates in full alongside the motor, still putting some skin in the game, albeit, a bit much easier.

Not only riding in style and utility, the Discover 1 features a wealth of comfort points. The ergonomic grips have a great texture on all sides, the handlebars come to meet you, taking strain off of your back, and the saddle is wide and plush to reduce fatigue. A surprising benefit is the front shock on the discover , making this bike much more fit for urban exploration than stiff bikes at a cheaper cost.

Velotric Discover 1 Shock

Velotric Discover 1 on Sale

Surprising enough, all of this is delivered to your door with free shipping in the lower 48 states, and for a regular MSRP of $1,899 this is a lot of quality value for a great price. Right now they are performing a launch sale, where you can save $400 off, making the bike slid in below the $1,500 mark.

This puts the Discover 1 on a very short list is UL2835 certified electric bikes in this price point, perhaps the only one at $1,499. You can follow Velotric for its latest announcements on YouTube and IG.

