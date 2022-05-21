Wheel-E Podcast! Juiced RipRacer riding, Ukrainian military e-bikes, cheaper Specialized e-bikes & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This week that includes reviewing Juiced Bike’s new fun-sized RipRacer e-bike, exploring how NYC wants to take 25% of its streets away from cars, new more affordable utility e-bikes from Specialized, Ukraine’s use of military e-bikes, the recently launched LiveWire Del Mar electric motorcycle from Harley-Davidson, and lots more. We’ll also be joined at the top of the show by Juiced Bikes Founder and CEO Tora Harris.
The new Wheel-E podcast is set to return every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Juiced RipRacer review: This fun-sized fat tire electric bike hits 28 mph in a nimble package
- It’s National Bike Month, and pedal bikes are great. But I only ride electric bikes. Here’s why
- NYC wants to take 25% of its street space away from cars in favor of a walkable/bikeable city
- Specialized is launching a more affordable electric bicycle line focusing on utility e-bikes
- Closer look at Rayvolt’s stunning electric bikes, e-motorcycle, and high-tech new brand eXXite
- Ukraine is now using 200-mile-range electric bikes with NLAW rockets to take out Russian tanks
- Fiido Beast review: Watch this powerful electric scooter turn into a hilarious 2-wheeled go-kart!
- Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire unveils more affordable Del Mar electric motorcycle, teases 3rd model
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 9:00 a.m. ET (or the video after 10:00 a.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.