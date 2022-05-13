Greenworks electric mower spring sale takes 15% off, more in New Green Deals

Heading into the weekend, Greekworks is kicking off its latest sale and discounting a selection of its popular electric mowers in the process. Taking 15% off a selection of ways to get the lawn in shape for spring, you’ll find high-end self-propelled models to go alongside more affordable ways to kick gas and oil to the curb. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Save on Greenworks’ popular mowers for spring

Headlining all of today’s best deals, Greenworks is kicking off a new sale today that’s taking 15% off a selection of its electric mowers. Just in time for spring, applying code GWM15 will discount everyone on this page which locking in free shipping. A top pick discounts the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower down to $424.99. Normally fetching $500, this is now $75 off and marking one of the first discounts of the year and the best price in 2022.

This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Popular electric Rad Power Bikes see rare discounts

Rad Power Bikes is headlining all of the green savings today by celebrating National Bike Month with a nearly sitewide sale. This time around, you’ll be able to save $100 on almost all of the brand’s electric bikes through the end of the month. While the discounts span a wide range of vehicles, a particular highlight has to be the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike. Marked down for one of the very first times, you can now score this one for $1,799 shipped when code OurBike has been applied at checkout. That’s also the same code needed to redeem the $100 savings on everything else right here, too. Though in this case, it’s a new all-time low for this model.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRunner Plus, we walked away quiet impressed, calling it one of the most capable electric bicycle we’ve taken for a spin. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20 MPH top speed, as wel. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings.

EGO Power+ Hedge Trimmer falls to new all-time low at Amazon

Headlining all of today’s environmentally-friendly markdowns, Amazon is offering a rare discount on this EGO Power+ MHT2001 Multi Combo Kit. Dropping in price of the very first time this year, this package is now down to $326.80 shipped. While you’d normally pay $400 for the Power Head and its 20-inch hedge trimmer attachment, today’s offer delivers $74 in savings to mark a new all-time low.

Centered around EGO’s Power+ lineup, this combo kit scores you the brand’s versatile hedge trimmer which can also be adjusted into other tools with various add-on attachment. Perfect for trimming up bushes or other shrubbery as you get your lawn refreshed for spring, an included 2.5Ah battery and compatible charger complete the package.

Save $120 on the new Gotrax electric folding e-bike

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now offering its new EBE4 Folding Electric Bike for $1,079.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,200, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $120 off and a new all-time low.

Entered around a pair of 20-inch ties, this Gotrax electric bikecomes powered by a 480Wh battery and 350W motor that allows it to travel at speeds of up to 20 MPH. It’s equality capable of handling commuting to and from the store or work as it is for taking on joyrides around the block this spring thanks to a 50-mile range. Not to mention, you’ll find other notable features packed into the folding frame like a Shimano 7-speed transmission system, lightweight frame, and the ability to traverse uneven terrain.

Control the Husqvarna 4G robotic Automower with Apple Watch at $300 off

Amazon is now offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Connect Robotic Lawn Mower with 4G for $1,092. Regularly $1,400, this is $308 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on the 4G model via Amazon. It also comes within about $80 of the previous deal we saw on the base model. Like a robotic vacuum for your yard, you can use your smartphone or Apple Watch to take control of this robotic lawn mower from anywhere using the Automower Connect app. Suitable for small to medium yards up to 0.4 acres, it also has lift and tilt sensors that help prevent collision and automatically shut the mower down to ensure pets, kids, and others stay safe in the process.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Not only have we teamed up with Bird, but Electrek has also partnered with Wellbots to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

New Tesla deals

