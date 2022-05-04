Schwinn’s Mendocino e-bike with 55 mile range falls new low at $1,117, more in New Green Deals

We’re used to seeing newcomer brands when it comes to e-bikes, but now it’s time to take a look at a company that’s been around for ages: Schwinn. Today, the Schwinn Mendocino e-bike is on sale for $1,117 at Amazon, which is a full $483 of its normal going rate and also marks a new all-time best price that we’ve seen. On top of all that, it can travel up to 20 MPH and go as far as 55 miles on a single charge, making it a pretty good option for getting around town this summer. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Schwinn gets into the e-bike game with $483 off deal for its Mendocino cruiser

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike for $1,117.33 shipped. Normally $1,600, it still retails for that at Dick’s Sporting Goods and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Schwinn is one of the largest names in traditional bikes, so it only makes sense that they would eventually transition to the ever-popular e-bike fad that’s going around now. You’ll find a premium Shimano 6-speed drivetrain available here as well as a rear rack for cargo space. The 250W motor can propel it up to 20 MPH and there’s a fairly large battery which can last for up to 55 miles on a single charge. The best part is it fully recharges in around five hours, meaning if you happen to ride so far the battery is almost dead on the way to work, it’ll be ready to take you home once the day ends. Of course, no gas or oil is required for it to function, allowing you to travel the city greener and easier than when using traditional transportation.

Have Siri cool your house with Emerson’s Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat at $99 (Save $70)

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $169, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low at $27 below our previous mention. Spring weather is officially here and Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives with a discount in tow to help keep the temperature consistent around your home. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this unit is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, the Sensi Touch also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

