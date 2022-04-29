Segway’s F25 electric scooter lets you travel eco-friendly at $480, more in New Green Deals

Are your summer around-town travels under 12 miles round trip? Honestly, most corner store trips or even rides to work fit within that range. If that fits your requirements, then it’s time to stop taking your gas-guzzling car and instead opt for Segway ‘s F25 electric scooter is a great way to travel without using a single drop of fossil fuel or oil. Right now it’s on sale for $480, which is $70 down from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen at Best Buy so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Travel eco-friendly this summer with Segway’s electric scooter

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the Segway F25 Electric Scooter for $479.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Today’s deal saves $70 from its normal going rate, marking one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far in 2022 from Best Buy. The F25 electric scooter is designed with safety in mind thanks to its dual braking system, which includes an electric anti-lock brake on the front and a ventilated disc around the back. On top of the dual braking system, there’s a built-in ultra-bright headlight that can illuminate “up to 44 feet” ahead of you. Plus, the system has multiple riding modes to switch between depending on what you need at the moment. There’s even a LED dashboard that shows battery status, speed, headlight, and even Bluetooth connectivity. Of course, no gas or oil is required for this scooter to ride since it’s battery-powered, making it an eco-friendly way to get around town this summer with up to 12.4 mile range and 15.5 MPH top speed.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees exclusive $75 discount to $425

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its flagship electric outdoor lawn tools. Just in time for spring, applying code 9TO5TOYS will drop the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower down to $424.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, this bundle is now $75 off and marking one of the first discounts of the year and the best price in 2022.

This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

