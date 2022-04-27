Husqvarna’s $1,020 Automower ditches gas and oil to automate yard care, more in New Green Deals

While you might already have a robot vacuum at home, it’s likely you’re still using a more traditional lawn mower still. However, that’s all about to change. Not only does Husqvarna’s Automower ditch gas and oil in favor of a built-in rechargeable battery, but it also mows the yard for you. That’s right, the Automower is a robot vacuum for your yard, meaning you won’t have to worry about breaking a sweat this summer in order to keep the grass cut. Today, the Automower is on sale for $1,020 from its normal $1,200 going rate, marking the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Husqvarna’s Automower ditches gas and oil for an automated lawn care routine

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,020.29 shipped. For comparison, it normally retails for $1,200 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. If you’re tired of mowing the yard yourself, and using gas or oil to do it…the times are changing. You no longer have to go outside and sweat to mow the yard, as Husqvarna’s Automower handles it all for you. It’s essentially a robot vacuum except for your grass. This mower can handle up to 0.4-acre lots and is weatherproof so you can schedule it to run any time of the day or night. There are lift and tilt sensors in play as well to automatically shut it down should your kid or pet run into the mower or try to pick it up. Of course, it’s electric, so you won’t have to worry about gas or oil like we already mentioned. On top of that, it’ll automatically head back to the charging station to power up after the Automower finishes tackling yard chores, ensuring that it’s ready to go next time the schedule rolls around.

Our exclusive discount takes $200 off Bird’s V-frame e-bike with 50-mile range for the first time

Bird is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its Bird Bike V-Frame at $2,099 shipped with the code GOGREENWITHBIRD at checkout. This saves $200 from its normal going rate and marks the first sale of the V-frame that we’ve seen so far. Bird Bike V-frame is made for longer commutes to and from work, something that we all should consider as we head into Earth Day this weekend. Bird’s e-bike requires no gas or oil to function, and, should your home be set up for it, can be completely powered by solar. Whether you have solar or not, opting for Bird’s e-bike is a more efficient way to travel this spring and summer. It has a range of up to 50 miles and max speed of 20 MPH, meaning you can easily get to and from work on a single charge now that the weather is nicer out. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

On top of being able to ride up to 50 miles, the battery is removable and replaceable so you can go even further before it’s time to plug back in. This makes Bird Bike ideal for longer commutes as we head into Earth Day where traditional e-bikes just don’t have enough range. There’s also both front and rear LED lighting to ensure that you can see where you’re going and also be seen while riding at night, should that be a requirement for you. Plus, the unique V-frame design makes it easier to get on the e-bike without having to lift your leg up high, making it an ideal choice for those with a shorter build of 5 feet to 5 feet 10 inches.

Clean the property and car with Sun Joe’s SPX3000 Pressure Washer at $130 (Reg. $235+)

Woot is now offering the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $280, it more recently goes for closer to $235 at Amazon where it is currently fetching $225 and has never dropped below $145. A relatively affordable option when it comes to pressure washers from a brand you can trust, this one delivers 2800psi of cleaning power to take care of your siding, walkways, the car, and much more this spring and summer. The 14.5-amp motor is joined by a pair of 30-ounce detergent tanks alongside a dial to control the mix of each as well as an included set of spraying tips for various use case scenarios, a 34-inch extension wand, and a 20-foot high pressure hose to complete the package. Keep reading for more new green deals.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees exclusive $75 discount to $425

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its flagship electric outdoor lawn tools. Just in time for spring, applying code 9TO5TOYS will drop the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower down to $424.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, this bundle is now $75 off and marking one of the first discounts of the year and the best price in 2022.

This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

