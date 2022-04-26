WORX 1,800 PSI electric pressure washer includes three tips for $112, more in New Green Deals

Now that winter is in our rearview, it’s time to start blasting away the dirt and grime from colder months. You’ll find that WORX has an 1,800 PSI electric pressure washer on sale for $112 right now, which is down from its $140 or more normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

WORX’s 1,800 PSI electric pressure washer blows away winter grime

Amazon is offering the WORX 13A 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $112 shipped. Normally $140 at Amazon and $160 direct from WORX, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you planning to give the outside of your home a facelift this spring? Well, a pressure washer is a sure-fire way to help remove built-up dirt, grime, and winter goo. This model delivers up to 1.4 GPM of water flow at nearly 2,000 PSI, though nominally it’s 1.2 GPM at 1,800 PSI. There’s an onboard soap tank when you need detergent and the spray wand has quick-connect support to easily change between the three included nozzles. Of course, being electric there’s no gas or oil for it to function either, making it great for the environment as well.

Our exclusive discount takes $200 off Bird’s V-frame e-bike with 50-mile range for the first time

Bird is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its Bird Bike V-Frame at $2,099 shipped with the code GOGREENWITHBIRD at checkout. This saves $200 from its normal going rate and marks the first sale of the V-frame that we’ve seen so far. Bird Bike V-frame is made for longer commutes to and from work, something that we all should consider as we head into Earth Day this weekend. Bird’s e-bike requires no gas or oil to function, and, should your home be set up for it, can be completely powered by solar. Whether you have solar or not, opting for Bird’s e-bike is a more efficient way to travel this spring and summer. It has a range of up to 50 miles and max speed of 20 MPH, meaning you can easily get to and from work on a single charge now that the weather is nicer out. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

On top of being able to ride up to 50 miles, the battery is removable and replaceable so you can go even further before it’s time to plug back in. This makes Bird Bike ideal for longer commutes as we head into Earth Day where traditional e-bikes just don’t have enough range. There’s also both front and rear LED lighting to ensure that you can see where you’re going and also be seen while riding at night, should that be a requirement for you. Plus, the unique V-frame design makes it easier to get on the e-bike without having to lift your leg up high, making it an ideal choice for those with a shorter build of 5 feet to 5 feet 10 inches.

Anker’s versatile PowerHouse II 400 power station drops to $240 for spring (Save $220)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station for $239.99 shipped when code 0T3YTTO9 has been applied at checkout. Matching the best price of the year at $220 off, this is down from the usual $460 price tag for the first time since back in February. Packing 389Wh of portable energy, the PowerHouse II 400 is an ideal solution to keeping gear online during power outages, or while camping and tailgating thanks to its 300W power output. When it comes to actually charging up devices, there’s a versatile selection of I/O packed in the portable form-factor including a full AC outlet, 65W USB-C PD, and more. Our hands-on review offers some additional insight, too.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees exclusive $75 discount to $425

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its flagship electric outdoor lawn tools. Just in time for spring, applying code 9TO5TOYS will drop the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower down to $424.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, this bundle is now $75 off and marking one of the first discounts of the year and the best price in 2022.

This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

