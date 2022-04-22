Is hydrogen-powered transportation viable? Find out in this free, 15-minute webinar

Could replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen turn transportation and manufacturing into green industries? Experts at the Argonne National Laboratory, a US Department of Energy science and engineering research center in Lemont, Illinois, are inviting the public to listen in as they discuss the environmental and economic benefits of the transition to hydrogen.

Hydrogen doesn’t really make sense at present for light passenger vehicles, but it does make sense for generating electricity, deploying fuel cells for heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and trains, making steel, and producing ammonia for fertilizer and products.

And, in order to be truly green, hydrogen needs to be made using wind or solar, not with fossil fuels.

But, which ways of producing hydrogen offer the largest return on investment and profits? How much would a firm’s carbon footprint shrink? And, what new infrastructure is needed to produce and transport hydrogen? Is it affordable?

Argonne is offering a free 15-minute webinar on Wednesday, May 11, from 11:00–11:15 a.m. CT. (12:00-12:15 a.m. ET) to discuss these questions.

The webinar is called “Science at Work: Combating climate change with hydrogen.”

You can sign up for the short webinar here, and it’s open to everyone.

In this webinar, Amgad Elgowainy, a senior scientist at Argonne who leads technoeconomic and environmental life cycle analysis of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery electric vehicles, will explain how to quantify the risks and rewards of producing, transporting, and using hydrogen in businesses.

He will show how individuals can analyze any detail of the hydrogen market with Argonne’s free tools, such as its Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies (GREET®) model and the Hydrogen Delivery Scenario Analysis Model (HDSAM).

The session is going to be both informative and interesting, even for those who don’t drive heavy-duty vehicles and aren’t in the manufacturing sector, so it’s worth taking 15 minutes out of your day to tune in.

Read more: UK’s NHS unveils new hydrogen-electric ambulances at COP26

Photo: “Balzac Fresh Food Distribution Center – Renewables” by Walmart Corporate is marked with CC BY 2.0.

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.