Swedish electric motorcycle maker CAKE launches three new bikes for young riders

CAKE’s new Ready, Steady, Go line of bikes has just launched today, ushering in three new models of two-wheelers to help kids build two-wheeler skills from a young age.

The lineup consists of the the CAKE Ready, a 12” balance bike, the CAKE Steady, a 16” single speed pedal bike, and the CAKE Go, a fully electric pint-sized electric dirt bike.

It’s the CAKE Ready that fooled many in the industry (including us, admittedly), into thinking that CAKE was rolling out a full-size electric bicycle after the company released a teaser image last week showing the two forward frame members.

I should have realized from the angle of the top and downtube was too acute for a typical bike frame or even a BMX frame. Now that we can see the entire geometry, it is obvious that the small frame is designed for the youngest riders, with CAKE claiming an age range of 18 months to four years old.

The aluminum frame definitely carry’s CAKE’s design legacy forward, albeit in a smaller form factor. The grey frame along with the black anodized bars and stem are combined with CAKE white grips and saddle. At €225 (approximately US $244), this isn’t the cheapest balance bike out there, but it sure is the cheapest CAKE bike on the market.

Not to be outdone, the CAKE Steady ups the ante over the CAKE Ready, adding pedals and a larger frame/wheelset to take kids even further after they’ve mastered the balancing skills required for riding a two-wheeler – the CAKE Steady is designed for kids aged 3.5 to seven years old, featuring a single-speed setup with a rear free hub and a pair V brakes with short reach levers for small hands.

There’s no suspension, but the €400 (approximately US $430) bike should get kids more used to a pedal two-wheeler in preparation for riding larger off-road bikes and dirt bikes.

Once kids are confident on the CAKE Steady, there’s one more arrow in this quiver for them – and it looks like the most fun of all.

The CAKE Go is the first fully electric kids bike from the Swedish motorbike maker, and this is where the power really ratchets up. The small-format electric dirt bike is designed for riders starting from six years old. It features a parent-controllable speed of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) that can be tuned as the kid gains confidence and demonstrates the ability to control the higher power ride.

The CAKE Go weighs 32 kg (70 lb) with the included 48V 8.8Ah battery that CAKE says should give one hour of run time, and the bike can be tuned from 600W to 1,500W of power.

Braking comes from a pair of hydraulic disc brakes. The 95mm travel front fork is also hydraulic, while the rear suspension includes a gas shock providing a wheel travel of 125 mm.

The front rim is 14”x1.60” moto wheel, while the rear is a 12” x 1.85”. Both wear Michelin tires.

Priced at €3,500 (approximately US $3,800) including €500 in VAT, the CAKE Go will only require a €200 down payment to reserve one for your own kid and become the coolest parent on the block.

While the idea of a motorcycle company moving towards kids bikes might sound strange at first, this isn’t a novel concept. Harley-Davidson bought up StaCyc several years ago to bring an electric balance bike into its portfolio. The move turned out to be highly profitable, netting the company tens of millions of dollars and helping to significantly pad its electric vehicle sales.

Electric bike company SUPER73, who recently unveiled its own electric motorcycle, also unveiled kids e-bikes in the same event.

Getting riders started earlier and developing that brand loyalty – both among small riders and their parents – is proving to be a popular move in the two-wheeler industry.

What do you think about CAKE’s new bikes for young riders? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below!

