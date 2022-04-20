Quick Charge Podcast: April 20, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q1 2022 results: beat both revenue and profit expectations in record quarter
- Tesla (TSLA) confirms its order rate surged after the Super Bowl
- Tesla and Panasonic are rumored to be behind a multibillion-dollar battery factory project with $700M in incentives on the line in Oklahoma
- Tesla has now more than 100,000 people in its Full Self-Driving Beta program – is an accelerated rate of improvement coming?
- Tesla attacked in multi-million-dollar national ad campaign as part of billionaire’s bizarre Senate run
- Elon Musk claims Tesla owners have ‘super low usage’ of included mobile charger, but stats show otherwise
- Tesla Giga Shanghai officially restarts production with employees sleeping at the factory, expects slow ramp
- BMW unveils i7 electric car with over 300 miles of range and a less polarizing design
- Lightyear partners with MyWheels to supply over 5,000 SEV models to car sharing platform
