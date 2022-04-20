Elon Musk releases more details on Tesla’s upcoming robotaxi electric car: ‘will cost less per mile than bus ticket’

Elon Musk released more details on Tesla’s upcoming dedicated robotaxi electric car that he announced at Cyber Rodeo earlier this month.

The vehicle will focus on cost per mile and Tesla is aiming to reach volume production of the new vehicle in 2024. Musk said that Tesla is going to provide “by far the lowest cost per that customers have ever experienced”.

At Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo event last month, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla is working on a new vehicle: a dedicated robotaxi.

When talking about what is next for Tesla, the CEO said:

There’s going to be a dedicated robotaxi that is going to look quite futuristic-looking.

At the time, the CEO didn’t share any other detail about the new Tesla vehicle that he mentioned for the first time.

However, we did speculate that it will be vehicle designed from the ground up with autonomy in mind, which allows for more design freedom – for example without steering wheels or pedals.

Today, during the conference call following the release of Tesla’s Q1 2022 financial results, Musk elaborated on the vehicle:

“We are also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. It is going to be highly optimized for autonomy – meaning it will not have steering wheel or pedals. There are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting, but it is fundamentally optimized to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or km when counting everything.”

Musk also confirmed that Tesla plans to reveal the vehicle likely in 2023 and it is aiming for volume production of the robotaxi in 2024.

The CEO believes that the vehicle is going to result in a cost per mile cheaper than a subsidized bus ticket. Ultimately, he believes that the unnamed robotaxi vehicle is going to be a major driver of Tesla’s growth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.