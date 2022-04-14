Rivian R1T electric pickup spotted impressively pulling semi truck stuck on the side of the road

A Rivian R1T electric pickup has been spotted impressively pulling a semi truck that appeared to have gotten itself stuck on the side of the road.

The incident happened in Normal, Illinois, yesterday, April 13.

A redditor going by the name NotNearlyNormal claims that a friend of his caught the situation on camera when driving down the road in Normal, which is where Rivian’s factory is located.

The friend sent him the footage of what appears to be a class 8 tractor, also known as a semi truck, stuck in a ditch on the side of the road and a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck pulling the ~17,000-lb. vehicle back to the road.

They shared the impressive footage on the Rivian subreddit:

As some noted in the thread, the situation is too perfect that it almost looks like it was planned by marketing – even though there’s no proof that it is the case (and I personally doubt it with the quality of the video).

Either way, no matter how impressive, we certainly believe that the R1T can do it.

In a situation like this, torque is king and the Rivian R1T has a lot of that. The current version of the electric truck that Rivian is delivering is equipped with four electric motors and two Dual-Motor drive units — one for the front axle, another for the rear.

The dual-motor unit powering the front axle produces 415 hp and 413 ft-lbs. of torque. The one on the rear-axle has even higher torque with a capacity of 420 hp and 495 ft-lbs. of torque. Together, they deliver a total of 835 hp and 908 ft.-lbs. of torque.

With that kind of torque, it’s not too surprising that the electric pickup truck can pull a semi truck, but it is still impressive nonetheless, especially on a wet road like this one.

