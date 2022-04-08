Did Lectric eBikes, known for its cult-favorite low-cost electric bike, just cryptically tease a new model?

Phoenix, Arizona-based Lectric eBikes may have just dropped a teaser about a new model destined to join its lineup of low-cost electric bikes.

The brand is famous for its Lectric XP, which was replaced last year by the upgraded Lectric XP 2.0.

The low-cost 28 mph (45 km/h) folding electric bike has gained a fiercely loyal following, racking up well over 100,000 e-bike sales since the brand was born as a literal garage company barely three years ago.

The “e-bikes” section of the company’s website normally lists the three different versions of the $999 Lectric XP 2.0. But now, there’s a mysterious fourth product that lacks a photo or details. Instead, all we get is a stylized question mark and the phrase “Something New is Coming…”.

Between the cryptic clue and the link to sign up to learn about whatever the announcement will be, one thing seems for sure: this isn’t some glitch. As the site says, something new is coming.

The only question left is: “What the heck is it?”

It sounds like an odd move for Lectric eBikes. To maintain such low costs while still offering a fast and by our own account fun electric bike, the brand has cut the fat everywhere else.

It doesn’t have multiple models. It doesn’t have flashy colors (I hope you like white or black), and it doesn’t have a ton of options.

Instead, you get your choice of a step-over or step-through frame. Other than some neat accessories like cargo packages and suspension seat posts/comfort saddles, there just aren’t that many options to be had, so the fact that a new model could be joining the lineup is quite intriguing.

The current version of the Lectric XP 2.0 Step-Through

The major theme at Lectric is affordability; they give you what anyone else gives you, but for several hundred dollars less, so we can likely expect something similarly affordable.

But will it be another folding e-bike? Perhaps a minimalist diamond frame city e-bike? Or maybe it won’t even be an e-bike at all, and could be a folding electric scooter or other type of low-cost mobility device.

For now, all we can do is speculate wildly. Feel free to join the party down in the comment section below if you’d like to speculate alongside us.

