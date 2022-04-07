Quick Charge Podcast: April 7, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla ‘recalls’ another 120,000 vehicles in China, but it’s another software update fix
- Tesla raises prices on Model 3 vehicles with nickel-based battery packs
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Biden administration regarding EV charging, along with Mary Barra and other auto leaders
- Review: GMC’s Hummer EV ‘Super(size)truck’ is excess in all the best ways
- Chase partners with EVgo to pilot DC fast chargers at 50 of its US branches
- Proterra becomes the first EV maker to earn multiple zero-waste certifications
