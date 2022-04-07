Tesla ‘recalls’ another 120,000 vehicles in China, but it’s another software update fix

Tesla is again in the headlines in China – the world’s biggest EV market – due to a recall of over 120,000 vehicles in China, but it’s another over-the-air software update fix.

Lately, Tesla has had to issue a lot of recalls, but most of them were minor issues that were fixed by simple over-the-air software updates.

For example, the automaker issued a recall that was reported as a “massive” recall on over 800,000 vehicles due to “a seat belt issue”, which sounds pretty bad, but in fact, it had to do with a reminder alert to buckle the seat belt that sometimes wouldn’t appear under very specific conditions.

It is creating a situation where the media sensationalizes major “recalls” when in fact, a simple over-the-air software update is needed, and no owner actually needs to bring back the car to a dealership or service center, as is the case with traditional recalls.

It actually highlights one of Tesla’s biggest advantages over the rest of the industry: the high level of connectivity in its vehicles, and its lack of reliance on third-party dealers to service them.

Last month, Tesla issued another of what we are now calling an “over-the-air recall,” over a delay to show the rearview image on some vehicles.

Now, Tesla is facing another such “over-the-air recall”. This time in China and for over 120,000 vehicles.

The South China Morning Post reports that the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced the recall affecting 127,785 Model 3s in China.

The issue is reportedly related to “semiconductor component”, but the details are unclear. Even it’s related to a component, SAMR said that it can be fixed via a software update over-the-air:

“The problem lies in the semiconductor component, which … may lead to potential collisions and pose a safety hazard in some extreme scenarios,” the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement. Tesla will upgrade a software for the recalled vehicles free of charge through over-the-air vehicle remote upgrade technology, SAMR said. Those who cannot access the upgrade remotely will have to contact sales centers.

This comes amidst Tesla being in a precarious situation in China with Gigafactory Shanghai because it shut down for over 10 days due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

