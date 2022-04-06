Quick Charge Podcast: April 6, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla could have a few surprises at Cyber Rodeo – two Cybertrucks and some unidentified vehicles spotted
- Tesla now expects Gigafactory Shanghai shutdown to extend to at least Friday – missing out on over 24,000 EVs
- Rivian reports producing 2,553 EVs in Q1 of 2022, delivering 1,227 of them
- CATL’s battery plant in Germany, its first outside of China, receives production approval for 8 GWh per year
- Norway keeps breaking EV adoption records, Tesla Model Y leads the charge
- Nissan announces it is designing a Lunar Terrain Vehicle for NASA alongside Teledyne and Sierra Space
