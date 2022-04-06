Tesla now expects Gigafactory Shanghai shutdown to extend to at least Friday – missing out on over 24,000 EVs

Tesla says that it now doesn’t expect to be able to restart production at Gigafactory Shanghai until at least Friday, and even that could be difficult amid a citywide lockdown that is extending longer than planned.

Last week, we reported on Tesla having to shut down Gigafactory Shanghai due to a citywide lockdown in the city to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases amid a surge in infections.

Tesla was supposed to restart production last weekend, but it couldn’t make it work as it wasn’t able to secure enough workers and suppliers.

The automaker was expected to attempt again a restart of production on Monday, but it couldn’t make it work again.

On Wednesday, the second phase of the two-phase city lockdown was supposed to end, but the authorities have extended it indefinitely amid continued spread despite the measures in place.

This is creating a difficult situation for Tesla, and it informed employees and suppliers that it now doesn’t expect to restart production until at least Friday, April 8.

But even then it could prove difficult if the citywide lockdown is still ongoing at that point.

It will make it 12 days of Gigafactory Shanghai not being operational – the longest shutdown since it started operations in 2019.

The automaker produces more than 2,000 vehicles per day at the factory, which would mean that it will have missed out on at least 24,000 electric vehicles by the end of the week.

Despite the shutdown, Tesla achieved record deliveries last quarter and kept its streak of record deliveries alive at seven consecutive quarters, but it could be harder to keep it going in Q2 2022 with its most productive factory already shut down for a week.

Electrek’s Take

I wonder if we are going to start hearing from Musk about this situation. When Tesla had to shut down Fremont Factory in California, the CEO became very vocal and defiant when it came to the restrictions forcing Tesla to halt operations.

He even personally insulted a local health authority manager working for Alameda County, where Tesla Fremont Factory is located.

Somehow, I doubt Musk is going to be as defiant against the Chinese government, but we will have to wait and see.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.