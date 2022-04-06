Norway keeps breaking EV adoption records, Tesla Model Y leads the charge

Norway is again breaking electric vehicle adoption records with 82% of new vehicles sold last quarter being battery-electric.

Tesla Model Y is leading the charge with a lot of deliveries last month.

Norway has been the leading market for electric vehicles in terms of adoption per capita.

As many markets are introducing plans to “ban” gas-powered cars by 2030, 2035, and even later, Norway is aiming for each new car on the road to be all-electric by 2025, and it’s on pace to achieve that early.

64.5% of all cars sold in Norway in 2021 were all-electric – up 10 points from the previous year.

Now the world’s leading EV market is off to a great start in 2022 and just announced that it broke a new record in the first quarter.

Norway’s Road Traffic Information Council (OFV) announced that 82.9% of all new cars registered in between January and March 2022 were all-electric:

“Most people want an electric car, and this year the trend is clearer than ever. In total, the number of first-time registered new passenger cars in the first quarter decreased by 10.9 per cent compared with 2021. Of 32,342 new passenger cars in the first quarter, 26,800 are electric cars. This is a record high share of 82.9 percent.”

That’s an important increase compared to Q1 2021 when 52% of new cars sales were all-electric:

As you can see, sales of internal combustion engine vehicles are crashing to just about 2,000 vehicles over the first quarter.

They are on pace to be near zero within the next three years.

In March alone, electric vehicle market shares went up to 86% led by Tesla with a 30% market share:

Model Sales Market Shares 1 Tesla Model Y 3,305 20,4 % 2 Tesla Model 3 1,696 10,4 % 3 Volkswagen ID.4 1,111 6,8 % 4 Audi Q4 e-tron 667 4,1 % 5 Hyundai IONIQ 5 591 3,6 % 6 BMW iX 562 3,5 % 7 Polestar 2 549 3,4 % 8 Volvo XC40 386 2,0 % 9 Audi e-tron 359 2,2 % 10 Nissan Leaf 327 2,0 %

Some more recent newcomers are starting to climb the rankings like the BMW iX, but the availability of some of those models is still an issue that is limiting growth.

With just a few more electric models hitting the market and more availabilities of some of the most popular models as supply chain issues slow down, Norway is expected to beat its goal of going 100% electric by 2025.

