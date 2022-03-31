Quick Charge Podcast: March 31, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla extends Giga Shanghai shutdown due to worker shortage amid lockdown
- Tesla pauses solar roof installations due to supply issues; some clients will be left without a roof for months
- Tesla Model 3 tops list of 20 most affordable EVs to run according to 2022 EV Miles Report
- Kyte announces a fleet of Tesla Model 3s for a $995/month subscription service across the US
- BMW unveils new electric i3 based on 3 Series, but it’s only for China for now
- CEO confirms NIO is developing its own phones, names Apple as a potential rival
- Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost EV, storage battery minerals
