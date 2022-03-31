Go green with CRAFTSMAN’s 20V electric leaf blower at $79, more in New Green Deals

While there are obvious benefits to ditching your gas-powered lawn tools, there are also other reasons to consider making the switch to cordless electric alternatives. Sure, you’ll stop using gas and oil, which are always a plus, but battery-powered tools also don’t require air filter or spark plug changes, and are often quite a bit quieter than gas-powered monsters. CRAFTSMAN’s 20V MAX leaf blower is no exception, especially when the kit is on sale for an Amazon low of $79. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Stop fussing with oil, gas, air filters, and spark plugs with CRAFTSMAN’s electric blower

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Axial Leaf Blower Kit for $79 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $99, today’s 20% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This cordless leaf blower is perfect for cleaning up after handling a long day of yard work. The battery-powered design delivers a lightweight build and you won’t be dragging a cord or dealing with noisy gas engines either. Plus, there’s an integrated scraper on the end to help loosen stubborn debris and when you’re done, just set the battery back on the charger and it’ll be ready to go for the next time. T\he biggest benefit comes in the form of maintenance: there’s virtually none. You won’t have to worry about changing spark plugs, mixing gas and oil, or cleaning air filters, making it a simple and green experience all around.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Sun Joe spring yard tools and accessories to get property in tip top shape this season. One standout is the Sun Joe XTREAM 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $159.99 shipped. Spending most of last year at between $220 and $240, it has more recently dropped down to $200 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with up to $80 in savings. Great for cleaning the car, patio, siding on the house, and plethora of other things around your property, its 13-amp motor generates up to 2200 PSI of power. Other features include the 33.8-ounce foam cannon that can shoot up to 15 feet away, four quick-connect nozzles for “heavy, medium and light duty jobs,” and the included 34-inch spray wand with stainless steel lance.

Segway Ninebot electric Gokart PRO sees $310 discount in limited-time Wellbots flash sale

Wellbots has kicked off a limited-time flash sale that’s discounting a selection of Segway electric vehicles. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll need to apply code EMAIL10 to cash-in on the savings. Our top pick is the Segway Ninebot Electric Gokart PRO at $1,890. Down from its usual $2,200 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $310 in savings while beating our previous holiday mention by $9. This is the first discount of 2022 and one of the best prices to date. Geared for riders weighing up to 220lbs, the Ninebot Gokart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23MPH top speeds. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.