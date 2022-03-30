Possway T3 electric skateboard review: 32 mph and big ‘ol comfort wheels for $499? Sign me up!

The $499 Possway T3 electric skateboard falls into an interesting middle ground between typical road-ready electric longboards and their beefier all-terrain electric board cousins. The chunky wheels and powerful ride combine to offer it a commanding presence that gives you the confidence to tackle more than you might be able to on a conventional electric longboard. Or at least that’s what it did for me when I got the chance to test it out recently.

Possway T3 tech specs

Motors: Dual rear 500W hub motors (1,000W total)

Possway T3 video review

https://youtu.be/0LYMmd8dCRQ

Skating on a cloud

Much of the Possway T3 looks and feels similar to other electric longboards we’ve tested. The curved deck, divided battery and controller compartments, pistol grip remote control – it all feels pretty standard.

But the big difference here is the set of 105 mm shock-absorbing wheels that the T3 wears on both the front and back.

Not only do they give it an impressive 56 mm of ground clearance (2 inches is a lot for a skateboard!), but they also leave a lot of meat around the hub motors. That is especially important when it comes to ride quality, as chunky hub motors often fail to leave much wheel sleeve for shock absorption.

In this case though, the 105 mm wheels and their light tread pattern make a big difference when rolling over typical urban obstructions like sidewalk cracks, pebbles, and other road irregularities.

I tried doing some grass riding, but I was only able to manage it on very short grass. This isn’t an all-terrain board, of course; it’s a street board that just happens to have larger wheels than you’re probably used to riding.

The dual 500W motors gave me 1,000W of quick boost, offering fast speeds of over 30 mph, though I usually like to ride closer to 25 mph for my own comfort. But even at higher speeds, the board feels nice and stable.

The deck is slightly contoured, which feels nice on the feet and gives you a bit more confidence in the turns when you’re carving hard.

Braking is strong but not overpowering – it felt plenty safe when I tested quick emergency stops. I try not to make those types of quick stops in practice, as I tend to be a smooth rider. I know some people like to fly away from stoplights or wait until the last minute to skid to a stop at a red light. You can do that on the T3, but I’m generally a more laidback rider. But when I needed it, the powerful motors and equally powerful regenerative braking were there.

With 280 Wh of battery, there’s also plenty of capacity in the T3 for longer rides. The max of 20 miles of range won’t be realistic for most people, but I found that 15 miles was definitely doable with moderate riding.

The pistol grip controller feels as good as pretty much every brand that uses this style. There’s nothing particularly novel or unique about it, but it works and it works well.

The board has what they call a quick swapping battery, but it’s not actually a removable battery in the typical sense like we’ve seen in the past. You have to use the included Y-tool to unbolt the battery and replace it with a new unit. It takes a few minutes and isn’t designed for daily swaps to instantly double your range.

At $499 though, you really have to look far and wide to beat this level of bang for your buck. The board not only rides comfortably, but has good power and braking to back it up. The big wheels are the cherry on top that turns this into a much smoother and more comfortable ride than I’m used to on most electric longboards.

The current price of $499 is more than fair, and I’d definitely recommend the Possway T3 to my friends that want a low-cost but high-performance electric skateboard.

