Quick Charge Podcast: March 29, 2022

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Court orders Tesla to buy back car from customer who felt Autopilot was like ‘a drunk first-time driver’
- A fleet of Tesla Model 3s is going to be deployed for Uber drivers in London
- GM spotted benchmarking Tesla Model S Plaid and Summon feature
- GMC has gotten over 65,000 Hummer EV reservations, pickup version sold out into 2024
- Vietnamese EV brand Vinfast announces North American manufacturing site will be built in North Carolina
- Lotus pulls the sheet off its new 100% electric Eletre hyper-SUV, fka Type 132
