Court orders Tesla to buy back car from customer who felt Autopilot was like ‘a drunk first-time driver’

Fred Lambert

- Mar. 29th 2022 8:53 am PT

0

A court in Germany has ordered Tesla to buy back a Model 3 vehicle from a customer who filed a complaint over how disappointed he was with the Full Self-Driving package – which includes Autopilot features – that he felt it was driving like “a drunk first-time driver”.

Tesla is starting to see increasing pushback against its Full Self-Driving package.

Since 2016, the automaker has been claiming that all of its vehicles are sold with the hardware needed to enable full self-driving with future software updates that you can get, if you buy the now $12,000 Full Self-Driving package.

Six years later, that has yet to happen.

Tesla tried to sweeten the deal by adding some other features to the Full Self-Driving package that are also associated with Autopilot, like Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, and Summon. In Europe, things are more complicated since some of these features are nerfed due to local regulations.

Now, some Tesla owners are going to court to get reimbursed for the package after it didn’t live up to expectations. The automaker just lost a case in Darmstadt Regional Court, which ordered Tesla to buy back the plaintiff’s Model 3.

Spiegel reports on the case:

As a result, assistance functions such as automatically overtaking slower vehicles on the freeway did not work. The steering behavior at entrances and exits or motorway junctions is spongy and resembles that of a “drunk novice driver.” Traffic lights and stop signs are not recognized.

Tesla said that there’s no defect with the car and insists that the features would be delivered in the future through software updates, but it can’t say when:

With regard to the process, the US group states that it is not aware of any software or hardware malfunctions on the vehicle that could not have been remedied by a repair. According to Tesla, the necessary upgrade to the latest hardware would have been free of charge. Systems and features worked as intended and in accordance with the current regulations for autonomous driving in Germany.

The automaker has appealed the court’s verdict.

CEO Elon Musk recently said that he believes Tesla’s FSD Beta is going to launch in Europe later this year, but it depends on regulatory approval.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Full self-Driving

Tesla Full self-Driving

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger