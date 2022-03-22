Greenworks 24V brushless string trimmer uses no gas or oil at $115, more in New Green Deals

Ready to finally kick gas and oil out of your yard work routine? Well, today’s Greenworks deal that we found helps you to do just that with a 24V 13-inch string trimmer for $115. Delivering a brushless TORQDRIVE motor, this string trimmer includes a 4Ah battery to tackle up to 1/4-acre on a single charge. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Finally ditch gas and oil from yard work with Greenworks gear deals

Walmart is offering a deal on the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Brushless TORQDRIVE String Trimmer for $115 shipped. Down from a $160 list price and $140 going rate on sale direct from Greenworks, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This string trimmer uses the Greenworks 24V battery platform to deliver “20% more power and 35% more run-time” then previous generations were able to provide. The 4Ah battery allows you to easily tackle up to 1/4-acre of yard work on a single charge, There’s even an integrated USB port to charge your phone when outside doing work, and of course, you won’t have to use any gas or oil when running this string trimmer.

Greenworks takes 30% off electric mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, more with annual spring deals

Spring has officially arrived and Greenworks is celebrating the season change with an up to 30% off sale. Delivering its best prices of the year across a wide range of its outdoor electric tools, free shipping is available in orders over $75. Amongst all of the gear to get your lawn in order for the warmer weather, our favorite has the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower marked down to $399.99. You’d more regularly pay $526 with today’s offer delivering the lowest price of 2022 at 23% off.

The first lawn cutting session might be a few weeks away, but today’s discount delivers just the solution to finally cut gas and oil out of the routine this season. This Greenworks mower is about as capable of an option as they come, with a 20-inch cutting deck powered by dual 4Ah batteries that yield 40 minutes of use per charge. We also recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

GOLABS 204Wh portable power station is made for camping at $120

GOTRAX US via Amazon is offering its GOLABS 204Wh Portable Power Station for $119.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Up until mid February of this year, the GOLABS power station was going for $180 at Amazon, though it has been fetching $140 over the past few weeks. Ready to go on vacations or camping trips this spring? Be sure to bring this portable power station with you. It features a LiFePo4 battery cell that can be charged and discharged up to 2,000 times before it really starts to degrade, which is up to 10 years of useful life. You’ll find that it has plenty of outputs as well, including 60W USB-C PD, a 110V AC outlet, QuickCharge 3.0 as well as 2.4A USB-A. Plus, when it begins to run out of juice, you can simply use a solar panel to recharge delivering a solid off-grid experience.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Motion Dimmer Switch sees first discount to $35

SodaStream’s luxurious Fizz sparkling water maker with glass serving bottles now at $130

Light up the house this summer with 30% off Govee smart lights Gold Box starting at $24

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.