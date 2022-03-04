Podcast: Tesla Gigafactory Berlin, Rivian’s price fiasco, Ford bi-directional charger, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s environmental approval, Rivian’s price fiasco, Ford’s bi-directional charger, and more.
- Tesla reportedly receives final environmental approval to start production at Gigafactory Berlin, but there’s a catch
- Tesla officially receives environmental approval to produce 500,000 EVs at Gigafactory Berlin, but the battle is not over
- Tesla fears having to shut down service centers in Oklahoma as new bill passes committee
- Tesla won’t stop union vote says CEO Musk, despite past union retaliation
- Panasonic announces start of Tesla 4680 battery cell production by March 2024
- Panasonic is planning a large battery cell factory in the US to supply Tesla’s demand, report says
- Rivian announces 2 motor and smaller battery options, config updates, and steep $12,000+ price increase
- Rivian buyers are canceling at alarming rates after price increases
- After backlash, Rivian (RIVN) backtracks on price hike in letter from Founder/CEO RJ Scaringe
- Ford announces separation of its EV business as it drags its internal combustion business into an electric future
- Ford launches its bi-directional home charging station at a surprisingly good price
- Lucid Motors’ Q4 earnings: 125 Air deliveries in 2021, 2022 production estimates slashed as much as 40% due to ‘supply chain constraints’
