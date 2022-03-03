Mountain town becomes ‘Tesla village’ after Model Y owner convinced a bunch of people to buy the electric SUV

A small mountain town in China is becoming known as the “Tesla village” after a single Tesla owner convinced dozens of people to buy Model Y electric SUVs to use for their businesses.

Tesla has had a lot of success in China’s megacities for years, but it is now rapidly expanding to other more remotes regions. There are some great success stories that Tesla is now starting to share.

This week Tesla shared the story of Cai Run from the village of Panzhiga in China’s Yunnan province on its official Weibo account. Cai worked in big Chinese cities for years, but he recently returned to his hometown after a new bridge connected it to a major roadways – bringing a lot of tourism to the quaint little town.

It gave him the opportunity to open a small hotel, but he also returned with his Tesla Model Y.

Cai ended up convincing several of his neighbors to also buy Tesla vehicles, and now the small village boasts a fleet of 30 Model Ys. Some of the villagers who followed Cai’s recommendations love using their Model Ys as part of their local businesses, even selling their products out of their electric SUVs:

Tourism picked up enough in the region that Cai’s own hotel and other small places that opened up are not enough to supply the demand, and now some Model Y owners are even offering their cars as a place to stay for the night:

Tesla is known for having a “camp mode” that enables the use of the vehicle’s systems for camping when parked. Many owners have been known to use the feature on road trips.

Here’s a video about Cai’s, and other villagers’, experience with Tesla that the company released on Weibo:

