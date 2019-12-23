Tesla releases ‘Camp Mode’ — making some happy campers

Tesla today released its highly anticipated “Camp Mode,” which enables Tesla owners to use their car’s systems, like lights and climate control, to power their camping setup.

Ever since the launch of the Model S in 2012, some Tesla owners were willing to go camping with the luxury sedan as they figured out that a small mattress would fit in the back when the seats are down.

It was a fun experience, but you couldn’t let the climate control run for a long time when parked.

Some found workarounds, but it often results in lights staying on, and other annoyances such as leaving your car unlocked.

In 2017, Tesla released a software update with the ability to keep Climate Control running for an extended period of time while the vehicle is parked.

Last year, Elon Musk said that Tesla is working on an official “party and camper mode,” but it has yet to release over a year later… until now.

As we reported earlier today, Tesla started pushing its massive new “holiday update” (2019.40.50) with a bunch of new features, and it includes “Camp Mode.”

The automaker wrote about “Camp Mode” in the release notes:

Your car can now maintain airflow, temperature, interior lighting, as well as play music, and power devices when Camp Mode is enabled. To enable Camp Mode, tap the fan icon at the bottom of the touchscreen and set ‘Keep Climate On’ to ‘CAMP’ while your car is in ‘PARK.’

It’s something owners have been asking for a long time, and Tesla seems keen to address the market of people using their vehicles for camping.

With the unveiling of the Cybertruck, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla will sell a camper configuration for the electric pickup truck.

For more details about the new Tesla update, you can see our main post about Tesla 2019.40.50.

