Quick Charge Podcast: March 2, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla ramps up deals to secure future supply of critical battery metals, adds another lithium contract
- Tesla deploys big 37-Megapack project in Alaska to replace gas turbines
- Ford announces separation of its EV business as it drags its internal combustion business into an electric future
- Hyundai Motor to invest $80 billion in future electrification with 17 new BEVs and a new modular platform
- Electric Jeep and Ram 1500 BEV teased in Stellantis’s ‘Dare Forward 2030’ strategy to become carbon neutral by 2038
- Rivian announces 2 motor and smaller battery options, config updates, and steep $12,000+ price increase
- Rivian buyers are canceling at alarming rates after price increases
