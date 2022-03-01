Tesla unveils Supercharger station built in only 8 days thanks to new pre-fabricated system

Tesla has released footage unveiling its pre-fabricated system to deploy new Supercharger stations in record time.

This new one in Florida was built in just over a week.

Tesla is currently growing its Supercharger network at an impressive rate.

The automaker went from 23,277 Superchargers at 2,564 stations at the end of 2020 to 31,498 Superchargers at 3,476 stations at the end of 2021. That’s growing at a 35% year-over-year pace.

However, it is lagging behind vehicle deliveries, which grew 87% during the same period of time – on top of now gradually starting to allow non-Tesla EV owners to use the network.

It also lags behind Tesla’s own goal to triple the Supercharger network in two years.

It’s not necessary due to a lack of effort from Tesla, but mostly due to the complexity of deploying a single charging station.

Once Tesla knows it wants, or needs, to open a new Supercharger in a specific area, it needs to find a property to build it on and get the property owners to agree to a contract.

Then the automaker needs to design the project, get it approved by the municipality and the local electric utility. Then it needs to schedule a local contractor to do the installation and work with the local utility to get it activated.

If Tesla runs into an issue with just one of those steps, a project can see a significant delay.

But it wasn’t the case for this new Supercharger project Brooksville, Florida, which Tesla put together in just 8 days:

12 Superchargers deployed in 8 days at Brooksville (FL) site pic.twitter.com/ZXvkUBWlYp — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) March 1, 2022

Of course, that’s just the construction phase, but still, it is an impressive deployment of a significant 12-stall Supercharger station in just over a week.

Tesla was able to achieve that thanks to a new pre-fabricated Supercharger system.

You can see the company delivering the stalls already assembled on a truck:

This greatly simplifies the construction phase and likely reduces the cost while also resulting in less disruption in the parking lot, which is often used by nearby businesses.

Tesla already used the method for a few stations deployed over the last few months, and it will be interesting to see if it becomes the norm.

