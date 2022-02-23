Quick Charge Podcast: February 23, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla announces new investment in Gigafactory Shanghai on road to 1 million electric cars per year
- Elon Musk: Tesla is working to make Steam video games work in its vehicles
- Tesla obtains patent for automatic tire inflation system for Tesla Semi electric truck
- Polestar 0 Project announces partners and invites others to join the effort to deliver a climate-neutral EV by 2030
- Lucid Motors to recall over 200 Air EVs due to potential safety issue with the suspension
- Volkswagen shares EPA ranges for 2022 ID.4, RWD Pro model sees 20 mile increase compared to 2021
- Einride purchases 200 Class 8 battery-electric trucks from BYD to be deployed in the US using its Saga technology platform
