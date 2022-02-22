Polestar 0 Project announces partners and invites others to join the effort to deliver a climate-neutral EV by 2030

Swedish EV automaker Polestar has begun sharing its initial list of potential collaborators for its Polestar 0 Project – the company’s initiative to change the way cars are made by eliminating emissions from the entire supply chain. In addition to announcing the industry suppliers on board, Polestar is extending a global call for collaboration over the next month to garner even more support.

Polestar is a growing premium EV brand launched in 2017 as a new venture co-owned by Volvo Cars Group and Geely Holding. The automaker currently only offers two electrified vehicles – the PHEV Polestar 1 and the all-electric Polestar 2 – but there are three more on the way.

First will be the Polestar 3 SUV this year, followed by a Polestar 4 SUV in 2023. Polestar’s Precept concept will enter full-fledged production as the Polestar 5 and is set to arrive in 2024.

With an ever-growing fleet of all-electric offerings, Polestar is already looking to take zero emissions a step further and deliver EVs that are truly carbon neutral throughout their entire life cycles.

That’s where Polestar 0 Project comes in. Announced in 2021, this quest is now underway with the announcement of several new supply-chain partners, and hopefully more to come.

Polestar 0 Project looks to expand its partnerships.

In a press release out of Europe, Polestar has begun sharing some of the partnerships it has in place as it looks to bring climate-neutral cars to reality by 2030. These signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) mark strategic partnerships in the EV supply chain including metals, driving systems, and electronics. Here are some of the suppliers on board for the Polestar 0 Project so far:

Nordic metal company SSAB will work with Polestar to develop fossil-free steel, which has the potential to replace conventional steel and other carbon-heavy material processes.

Norwegian company Hydro will collaborate with Polestar on zero-carbon aluminum.

Systems supplier ZF will explore how its electric powertrain and systems development can eliminate carbon emissions and save more resources.

Automotive safety supplier Autoliv will partner on the Polestar 0 Project to produce equipment like seatbelts and airbags with zero emissions.

Lastly, lighting manufacturer ZKW has joined to help develop climate-neutral electrical control systems and wiring.

Hans Pehrson, leader of the Polestar 0 Project, spoke about the progress of the project and what its success could mean for the entire automotive manufacturing industry, not just Polestar:

We believe in the exponential development of climate solution technologies. For this project, we must tap into solutions that are still in the innovation stage. Even more exciting is that the solutions we develop will not only benefit the automotive industry overall but help decarbonize manufacturing and society more widely as well. Wherever we look in the world we see materials like steel, aluminum, electronics, and rubber. Imagine when we can make these materials climate-neutral to produce. Together, we can make the seemingly impossible happen.

While the Swedish automaker has several suppliers onboard the Polestar 0 Project, it is keeping its door open for more collaborators, including suppliers, researchers, universities, entrepreneurs, investors, or governmental- or non-governmental organizations.

Polestar has a call out on the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) to find new partners as well. Interested parties are invited to contact Polestar by March 23, 2022.

