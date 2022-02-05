Quick Charge Podcast: February 5, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta runs into a pole in what could be the first FSD accident caught on video
- Tesla (TSLA) revenue to grow larger than GM and Ford combined within next 5 years, says top analyst
- Kia EV6 first drive: 10 things I didn’t know about the big 310-mile every-person sportwagon
- Kia’s upcoming Super Bowl ad promotes EV adoption with the EV6 and pet adoption with a dancing Robo Dog
- Fisker announces Ocean EV will make its debut in Europe at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, alongside EU expansion plans
- US customers who buy a 2022 BMW EV will get two years of free 30-minute charging from Electrify America
- Volvo and Northvolt poach Tesla’s head of Gigafactory Berlin to lead new 50 GWh battery factory in Sweden
- Community Comment: Targeted by Vietnamese Spam Robots
