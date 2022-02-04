Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta runs into a pole in what could be the first FSD accident caught on video

A Tesla vehicle using Full Self-Driving Beta has been caught on video running into a pole in what could be the first accident on the FSD Beta.

Last month, Elon Musk was claiming that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta had yet to have an accident in over a year into the program.

That’s despite a Model Y owner in the FSD Beta claiming in a complaint to NHTSA that the system caused a crash, but the complaint couldn’t be confirmed.

Now we get an actual example of an accident on Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta.

A FSD Beta driver going by AI Addict on Youtube posted a new video where the car ran into a pole that protects the bike lane:

It was a small accident that only caused a little paint damage, but it technically crashed into an object.

It’s important to note that Tesla doesn’t take any responsibility with the “Full Self-Driving Beta” (FSD Beta). It’s considered an early version of Tesla’s self-driving software that is currently being tested by a fleet of Tesla owners selected by the company and through its “safety test score.“

The software enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver remains responsible for the vehicle and needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.

The video was filmed in Downtown San Jose with Tesla’s latest software release: Full Self Driving Beta 10.10 version (2021.44.30.15).

Electrek’s Take

The comments of the video are already full of Tesla fans saying that the driver shouldn’t have let that happen.

This is actually an example where the driver appeared to be paying attention, but he also appeared to trust the car too much in this situation.

You can see him trying to correct the trajectory, but it was a little too late.

But the accident was actually not even the worst driving maneuver in the video. At various points, you can see it run a red light, drive into a tram lane, and do a lot of other dangerous maneuvers.

Tesla is going to have to greatly accelerate the rate of improvements or otherwise, I know someone who will be shocked at the end of this year.

