This app makes tracking rooftop solar installation and performance a cinch for homeowners

Homeowners who buy rooftop solar can track both the installation process and PV panel performance once their system is online with a free app from three-year-old software technology startup, Bodhi. The app makes buying into rooftop solar much more user-friendly.

Austin-based Bodhi, which just announced the closing of $4 million in financing led by Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures, a venture capital firm that funds early-stage climate tech innovations, claims it has built the solar industry’s first fully customized customer experience platform.

There are a number of apps that monitor rooftop solar performance after installation, but Bodhi’s monitors the installation process, too. (If you have used another app that tracks solar installation, let us know in the comments section what it is and whether you liked it.)

Bodhi’s app integrates with a solar provider’s customer relationship management (CRM) and project management tool and keeps customers updated with a personalized project tracker and automated updates via text, email, and in the app. Bodhi works with such solar providers as SunCommon and A.M. Sun Solar.

The Bodhi app does the following:

Accesses system details. Easily accesses important information about a solar system, from technical specifications to project documents and installation photos.

This short video explains how it works:

Clean Energy Ventures points out on its website:

Bodhi has improved operations and sales upwards of 50% for its customers… while also helping homeowners save over $3 million in utility bills and offset 36,000 tons of CO2 every year.

Daniel Goldman, cofounder and managing partner of Clean Energy Ventures, said:

Over the decades, hard costs facing the solar industry have dropped tremendously, but what we’ve noticed is that customers are still hesitant about making the leap to solar. Our investment in Bodhi is premised on the potential to make consumer solar purchases seamless, hassle-free, and end-to-end. Bodhi’s platform is designed to alleviate all customer pain points in the installation process and post-installation monitoring, removing the last remaining barriers to greater solar adoption.

The funding from Clean Energy Ventures will enable Bodhi to significantly expand its team across engineering, sales and marketing, and operations, while continuing to accelerate product development.

Photos: Bodhi

