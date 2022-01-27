Beginners can learn to ride Unagi’s Model One E350 e-scooter at $490, more in New Green Deals

Ready to overhaul your work commute? Well, Unagi’s Model One E350 electric scooter is the perfect way to do just that. With a 15 mile range and 15.5 MPH top speed, this scooter makes it easy to get to and from work without using any fossil fuels. Plus, if you don’t have a lot of experience riding electric scooters, the beginner or intermediate mode can help with a built-in speed and acceleration governor. On sale for $490 today, you’re saving $300 and enjoying the lowest price that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Unagi’s electric scooter is made for all levels of riders

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers Unagi Model One E350 Electric Scooter for $489.99 shipped. Coming in at $300 off its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low we’ve only seen twice in the past. Designed to make it easy for beginners, intermediates, and advanced riders to enjoy, this scooter offers three different speed modes to choose from. Each mode tailors the top speed with a governor as well as your acceleration to make it easy to ride. Plus, once you reach a destination a single button will offer a “smooth, satisfying click” once it’s placed in the storage position. On top of that, this electric scooter can reach speeds of 15.5 MPH and offers a range of 15 miles per charge. Learn more about Unagi in our previous hands-on coverage.

Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat fends off freezing temps with Siri at $127 (Save 21%)

Amazon is now offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $126.83 shipped. Normally fetching $160, you’re looking at the lowest price since well before Black Friday at $2 below our previous mention and a total of 21% off. Just in time for all of these below-freezing temperatures rolling in, Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives to help automate your heat this winter. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD now $152

RAVPower is offering its 252.7Wh Portable Power Station for $152.50 shipped with the code PB87 at checkout. Down from $190, today’s deal comes within $2.50 of our last mention back in May and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing dual 110V AC outlets that have the ability to offer up to 250W over a single plug and 300W when both are in use, this portable power station will become a go-to in both your camping setup and emergency kit. On top of that, it also has 60W USB-C Power Delivery input and output, and can even be recharged via your car’s DC port or solar. Plus, there’s a built-in LED light that features a solid output, SOS, and flashing depending on what you need at the time.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

