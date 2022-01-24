Quick Charge Podcast: January 24, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla now operates the most productive car factory in the US
- Tesla Cybertruck prototype shown in detail in new leaked walkaround video
- Leaked photos show new Tesla Cybertruck design with no door handles, removable wheel covers
- Panasonic is investing $700 million to produce Tesla 4680 battery cell by 2023
- Sony seeks partners in turning its Vision-S EVs into entertainment spaces
- Volkswagen Group increases EV deliveries by 64% in 2021, beats EU CO2 emissions target by 2%
- Chinese part supplier orders super die-casting machines from Tesla partner, could NIO and Xpeng adopt one-piece manufacturing?
- Geely and Renault sign agreement to take on S. Korean car market, together
