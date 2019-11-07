Volvo starts selling electric trucks

Volvo announced that it has started selling its new electric trucks in some markets in Europe with deliveries starting next year.

Last year, the Swedish group announced that it would bring its electric trucks to the road in 2018 and start selling them in 2019.

Over the next few months after the announcement, they unveiled a series of different electric trucks.

In September, the company unveiled an all-electric and autonomous truck without a cab.

Volvo Trucks also launched an all-electric garbage truck with up to 200 km of range, “the Volvo FE Electric”, a truck “designed for heavier city distribution and refuse transport operations with gross weights of up to 27 tonnes.”

It followed ‘the Volvo FL Electric’, a 16-tonne truck that can be configured with different battery packs for a capacity between 100 and 300 kWh for a range of up to 300 km (186 miles), which was unveiled last month.

Finally, they also teased an upcoming new all-electric semi-truck.

Now Volvo Trucks announced that it is starting to sell the FE Electric and FL Electric in Europe.

Jonas Odermalm, VP Product Line Electromobility at Volvo Trucks, commented on the announcement:

“Global urbanization requires urban logistics and truck transport with zero emissions and less noise with increasing urgency. With the Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric we are able to meet both the strong environmental demands as well as the high commercial requirements of our customers,”

The electric trucks are available in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands.

While they are building a backlog of orders right now, the start of serial production is only planned for March 2020.

Daimler has also started selling and delivering electric trucks in Europe, but it’s only part of a customer test fleet to prepare for volume production early in the next decade.

More companies are starting to go electric and they are prioritizing vehicles for city transport.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.