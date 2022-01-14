Bollinger announces pivot away from its B1 and B2 consumer EVs to focus on commercial vehicles

EV startup Bollinger Motors just announced it is pausing development of its two flagship EVs – the B1 sport utility truck and B2 pickup, to focus instead on the commercial market. Bollinger has been working to deliver these two consumer EVs since 2015.

Bollinger Motors is an American startup founded in New York City in 2014, focused on creating full-size EVs for consumers. Company founder Robert Bollinger decided to move the company to Michigan in 2018 following the debut of its first model, the Bollinger B1.

This was soon followed by a pickup version called the Bollinger B2, which was soon upgraded to production-intent design models unveiled in late 2020. Last we heard, the company was taking reservations, and announcing official sales and production would begin in 2021.

In fact, the B1 and B2 were on a few of our lists of upcoming EVs for 2021, but that clearly was not the case. We now have more insight into the situation, as Bollinger Motors has pivoted its entire strategy for production and sales of EVs.

Some images of Bollinger’s EV chassis / Source: Bollinger Motors

Bollinger Motors to develop commercial truck and fleet EVs

The automaker announced its shift in strategy via Instagram alongside a YouTube video featuring a understandably dejected Robert Bollinger, thanking fans of the brand for their reservations and support. The company’s founder shared the following message:

We started Bollinger Motors in 2015 with a dream and a desire to make the best trucks possible. We’ve put countless hours of hard work and passion into making something that makes us proud. However, today, we’re postponing the consumer trucks’ development and shifting our focus to commercial trucks and fleets.

The company’s website already reflects a focus on commercial EVs alongside a new explanation tab titled “Looking for the B1& B2?” Moving forward, Bollinger Motors hopes to further develop its EV platform technology to support Class 3 to 6 commercial trucks. At this point, we don’t know much more than that.

Bollinger said it will refund all reservation deposits for its B1 and B2 EVs as well. Here’s the announcement video from Robert Bollinger:

