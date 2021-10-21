Most expensive electric vehicles on the road in 2021

Electric vehicles are booming. Shortened supply chains, making parts in-house, and advanced battery technologies have significantly helped manufacturers lower the costs of their electric vehicles. Consumers may soon see multiple EVs for sale under $30,000, which is exciting. But let’s forget about all of that promise right now, and visit the other end of the spectrum. What are some of the most expensive electric vehicles you can buy? Below is a list of what’s currently out there, and what EVs will soon be available for big bucks.

Why are electric vehicles so expensive?

We can chat all day about this topic, but that might be better suited for its own post. There are many factors at play in the pricing of electric vehicles these days. Supply chains, assembly lines, R&D can all play some part in the MSRP of an electric vehicle before its first sale.

Probably the most notable factor today is the cost of batteries. Battery packs are vital to the longevity and performance of any electric vehicle, but they are expensive. Developments in battery technology as well as swapping practices have significantly helped lower the cost of EVs in recent years.

However, current battery components are gathered and produced by a select group on manufacturers, like in China for instance. The price of importing multiple resources and parts from overseas, adds to the overall price an automaker must charge consumers to make a profit.

Another huge factor is the overall luxury and performance of an EV. Like traditional ICE vehicles, you can purchase something to get you to the grocery store and back for much less money than a vehicle with power, plus all the bells and whistles.

The vehicles mentioned below come with plenty of pricey features, even at their most standard models.

Most expensive electric vehicles currently available

First we will start with the electric vehicles you can go out and… more fittingly, log on and buy right now. Depending on what country you live in of course.

To be clear, this list is the most expensive consumer EVs today. There are plenty of electric supercars out there that cost much more, but they’re not exactly prevalent on roads and highways.

This list is a bit more realistic and we will follow up with those exotics in another post. To help build vital anticipation, we will start with the most affordable of the most expensive options, and ascend upward from there.

Keep in mind that the prices provided are the MSRPs and do not include any state or federal incentives, upgrades, or customizations unless specifically noted.

All prices are accurate at the time of posting, and we will update them as they change. Prices also do not include additional fees for destination and documentation.

Tesla Model S Plaid

There are multiple spots Tesla vehicles could fit on this list, but we’re talking most expensive this time. After teasing Tesla acolytes for months, the automaker finally debuted the much anticipated Model S Plaid powertrain in the fall of 2020.

Plaid’s initial numbers (both performance and price) were quite astonishing. With the aforementioned refresh to the Model S the Plaid powertrain promised a 0-60 mph below 2 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph.

The standard Model S Plaid has begun deliveries, although new customers might have to wait until 2022 to receive theirs. Plaid starts at a price of $129,990 without any customizations, add-ons or FSD capabilities.

NIO ES8 Signature Edition

For our next exorbitant vehicle on the list, we venture overseas to the surging EV market in China. NIO has quickly used its quality vehicles and battery swapping technology to earn a potential title as the “Tesla of China.” The fact that Tesla also competes in the Chinese market technically makes it the Tesla of China, but that’s beside the point!

The automaker has seen its ups and downs since a public offering in the NYSE in 2018. However, it has persevered, and established itself as a major EV force in China looking to expand globally in the coming years. Especially in Norway.

NIO currently offers three electric SUVs and recently announced an impressive ET7 sedan.

We’re not here to chat about that though. Our focus is on the Signature Edition version of NIO’s ES8 SUV. This EV costs ¥566,000 (~$87,600) with the six seat interior selected. For perspective, that’s ¥196,000 (~$30,000) more than what the Tesla Model Y performance is selling for in China.

Lucid Motors Air Dream Edition

Lucid first made major waves in the EV world with its Air prototype challenging Tesla’s Model S Plaid on the track. The American automaker has now delivered its first EV, the Air sedan.

Electrek was able to attend the event of the first customer Airs rolling off the assembly line, and we even got to test drive a Performance version of the Dream Edition and experience its 1,111 horsepower.

The first trim available also happens to be its most expensive – the Air Dream Edition. Lucid Motors’ debut EV will enter the market at a whopping $169,000 before any incentives, or add-ons.

The Air Dream Edition will followed by two, less expensive Air trims later this year. There is also a standard version of the Air called Pure scheduled to debut in 2022.

The upcoming Lucid Air sedan / Source: Lucid

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Topping our list of the most expensive EVs currently available, is the Turbo S version of Porsche’s Taycan. The internationally known sports car manufacturer has presented the Taycan as its first all-electric offering. So far the hype has been immense.

After originally presenting the higher end Taycan trims, customers can now purchase their own electric Porsche for only $80,000! If you have more money from all that bitcoin you’ve been squirreling away, then the Taycan Turbo S might be what you’re looking for.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S starts an MSRP of $185,000. Yes, that’s $105,000 more than that boring, standard Taycan we just bragged about.

Just recently, Porsche shared new details about the 2022 Taycan, including a new shade of Power Ranger pink.

Most expensive electric vehicles coming soon

Now that we’ve knocked out a few of the vehicles you can order right from the very smart device you’re currently on, let’s focus on what’s to come. Below is a list of some of the most expensive electric vehicles currently scheduled to hit roads this year.

Many of the automakers below have multiple vehicle offerings, or at the very least trim alternatives also debuting in 2021. However, to save space and let you get on with your day, we have selected a few of the pricier options for you to peruse and begin saving for.

To see all the MSRPs for each model, we have compiled a table for you at the bottom.

Rivian R1S Launch Edition

Rivian is one of the EV manufacturers with a lot to gain in 2021. Backed by Ford Motors and Amazon, Rivian looks to make a major dent in the electric SUV space, specifically for the outdoorsy consumer.

This past September, Rivian officially began rolling customer versions of its R1T pickup off its assembly lines, becoming the first company to deliver a fully-electric truck.

The seven-seat R1S SUV is set for 2021 and its Launch Edition trim starts at a purchase price of $77,500. Regardless of Launch Edition price or Rivian model, those trims are already fully reserved.

Other trims are scheduled to deliver in 2022. In the meantime, Rivian looks to expand in the United States in retail and eventually establish a $50 billion IPO later this year.

Audi RS e-tron GT

Despite a global pandemic’s efforts to hamper the automobile market, Audi found success in 2020 with its e-tron SUV. While the e-tron itself does not make our list of the most expensive electric vehicles, the freshly announced Audi e-tron GT certainly does.

Audi first unveiled the e-tron GT concept a few years ago, but only recently debuted the performance sedan to the world… at least officially. In addition to the e-tron GT, Audi will also be delivering the even quicker RS e-tron GT.

This is the electric vehicle chosen for our list of most expensive. That’s because it starts at a price of $139,900. Both versions of the e-tron GT are expected to hit dealerships in the U.S. by the end of the year.

Electric vehicles sorted by the most expensive

For the sake of keeping a tidy list, we have only added EVs that have MSRPs of $45,000 or more. If you’re looking for EVs less then that, check out our list of the cheapest EVs currently available.

Note – All prices listed below do not include taxes, destination fees, or federal tax credits.

Anything we missed?

Are there any ridiculously expensive electric vehicles we are forgetting? Is there anything you’d like to see added to the list? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned for a 2022 version coming soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.