Rivian will sponsor dozens of free public chargers in National Parks for nonprofit Adopt A Charger

EV charging nonprofit Adopt A Charger has announced a collaboration with American automaker Rivian to provide free Waypoint chargers to the public in Yosemite National Park and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA).

Rivian is an American automaker focused on delivering both luxury and performance in electric vehicles specifically built to support time spent exploring the outdoors.

Following first deliveries of its flagship R1T pickup this past fall, Rivian is reporting producing over 1,000 EVs in 2021 with plenty more on the way. In addition to two more trims of the R1T slated to arrive, Rivian’s second model, the R1S SUV will also make its debut in 2022.

Current and future Rivian drivers alike can take advantage of the automaker’s Adventure Network – its own plexus of charging piles aptly named “Waypoints.” Last summer, we learned that Rivian was working with US park services to deploy Waypoints in state and national parks beginning with Tennessee and Colorado. Very fitting for the adventure-focused brand.

Adopt A Charger is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit celebrating 10 years of promoting EV adoption by expanding US EV infrastructure with free charging. Adopt A Charger operates by matching a sponsor with a host site located at popular public destinations like parks or universities.

Through its most recent collaboration, the nonprofit has found a sponsor in Rivian, which will provide over two dozen level 2 Waypoint piles to parks in California.

Left – Free charger ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Muir Woods, Right – A new Rivian Waypoint at Yosemite Source: Adopt A Charger / Rivian

Rivian to provide free park chargers for the next decade

Adopt A Charger announced its latest collaboration with Rivian through a press release this morning, outlining some of the terms of the sponsorship.

The nonprofit relayed that it has already upgraded 13 charging stations at Yosemite to Rivian Waypoints, which are all free to the public. Some members of Rivian Forums already spotted them around Thanksgiving and posted images, but we know now the full scoop behind their arrival.

According to the release, two additional charging stations will be installed at Yosemite’s Tuolumne Meadows when it reopens this spring. By spring of 2023, a second phase also sponsored by Rivian, with additional support from Yosemite Conservancy and Yosemite Hospitality, will add dozens more stations to other areas of the park including Wawona and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

In addition to Yosemite National Park, Rivian will sponsor free EV charging at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area with the help of Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. Twelve level 2 chargers have been upgraded to Rivian Waypoints to provide up to 25 miles of range per hour.

As part of the collaboration, Rivian has agreed pay for the equipment and cover the costs for 10 years of operation and maintenance carried out by the two park organizations in California. Meanwhile, the young automaker continues to expand its Adventure Network across North America, with over 3,500 DC fast chargers planned across 600 sites by 2023.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.